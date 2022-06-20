WFXB Florence: Multi-Media Sales Consultant

Samantha Gilstrap,

WFXB FOX TV is looking for a sales and marketing professional with an entrepreneurial spirit and passion for helping businesses grow to join our team.

The ideal candidate will have a strong sales background with 2+ years of media sales experience along with:

  • An ability to develop new relationships and strengthen existing station relationships with advertisers and community partners.
  • A creative and value-based selling style.
  • An attention to detail and follow-through.
  • A competitive spirit and a collaborative team player.
  • Proficiency in Microsoft applications and Google Workspace.
  • Digital savvy.
  • Strong communication and presentation skills.
  • Four-year degree in business, communications, advertising, marketing related filed is preferred.
  • Good driving record is required.

If this is you and you’re serious about professional development and the opportunity to help businesses succeed in a positive team-focused environment send your resume to us here:
brouse@wfxb.com

WFXB-TV is an EOE Employer
