WFXB Florence: Multi-Media Sales Consultant

WFXB FOX TV is looking for a sales and marketing professional with an entrepreneurial spirit and passion for helping businesses grow to join our team.
The ideal candidate will have a strong sales background with 2+ years of media sales experience along with:
- An ability to develop new relationships and strengthen existing station relationships with advertisers and community partners.
- A creative and value-based selling style.
- An attention to detail and follow-through.
- A competitive spirit and a collaborative team player.
- Proficiency in Microsoft applications and Google Workspace.
- Digital savvy.
- Strong communication and presentation skills.
- Four-year degree in business, communications, advertising, marketing related filed is preferred.
- Good driving record is required.
If this is you and you’re serious about professional development and the opportunity to help businesses succeed in a positive team-focused environment send your resume to us here:
brouse@wfxb.com
WFXB-TV is an EOE Employer
06/16/2022