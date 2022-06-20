WFXB Florence: Multi-Media Sales Consultant

WFXB FOX TV is looking for a sales and marketing professional with an entrepreneurial spirit and passion for helping businesses grow to join our team.

The ideal candidate will have a strong sales background with 2+ years of media sales experience along with:

An ability to develop new relationships and strengthen existing station relationships with advertisers and community partners.

A creative and value-based selling style.

An attention to detail and follow-through.

A competitive spirit and a collaborative team player.

Proficiency in Microsoft applications and Google Workspace.

Digital savvy.

Strong communication and presentation skills.

Four-year degree in business, communications, advertising, marketing related filed is preferred.

Good driving record is required.

If this is you and you’re serious about professional development and the opportunity to help businesses succeed in a positive team-focused environment send your resume to us here:

brouse@wfxb.com

WFXB-TV is an EOE Employer

06/16/2022