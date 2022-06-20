WFXB Myrtle Beach: Photographer/Creative Producer (Full Time)

WFXB is seeking a Photographer/Creative Producer.

Primary responsibilities will include creation of commercials, promotional and digital content as part of the production team.

Qualified candidates must be able to create, conceptualize, script, shoot and edit cutting commercials for clients.

After-Effects motion graphics knowledge is preferred.

Live production experience is a plus.

The ability to work well internally and externally with clients is vital.

Responsibilities:

Commercial/promotional content creation.

Knowledge of cameras, videography, motion graphics and creative lighting techniques.

Meeting deadlines with clients and staff.

An understanding of fundamental design, sense of color, typography and composition.

Managing equipment maintenance and usage.

Back up Studio assistance, including camera, video and audio board.

Other responsibilities as assigned.

Requirements:

Non-linear editing experience (Adobe Premier non-linear editing experience is a must).

Adobe After-Effects knowledge.

Strong eye for lighting and composition with ability to stage both.

Ability to write, shoot and edit content that tells a compelling story.

Knowledge of the post-production process, including media management and encoding video to various formats.

This position will need to work well with others.

Must maintain a valid driver’s license and good driving record.

Send your resume and demo reel to the address listed below or via e-mail to:

aball@wfxb.com

Alan Ball

WFXB FOX TV

3364 Huger Street

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

WFXB FOX TV is an EOE Employer

5/17/22