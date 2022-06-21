“Crownin’ QC’s Best Black Food Truck” Competition To Kick Off Duke’s Mayo Classic

1/4

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Local Black-owned food trucks will go head-to-head in a competition to determine who is the best of the Queen City.

“Crownin’ QC’s Best Black Food Truck,” presented by Duke’s Mayo, will occur during BBOC’s most popular event; Black Food-Truck Fridays and will be held July 8th, July 22nd, & August 12th at West Complex CLT (1600 West Trade St).

Officials say the final cook-off will take place during the Duke’s Mayo Classic’s FANFEST on September 3rd at Bank of America Stadium.

Black Business Owners Corp (BBOC) and Duke’s Mayo, the premium southern condiment brand, are joining forces to bring the 4-series food truck competition to Charlotte.

Officials say the “”Crownin’ QC’s Best Black Food Truck” kicks off the highly anticipated Duke’s Mayo Classic and will have an immense impact on local Black-owned food trucks, who were disproportionately affected at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competitors will receive multiple benefits including one-on-one interviews, media mentions, signage, technical assistance from BBOC Gold Sponsors LISC-Charlotte, and a cash prize!

Officials say the 1st place winner of the competition will receive a $6,000 grant and the 2nd place winner will receive a $2,000 grant, courtesy of Duke’s Mayo and BBOC.

The winners will be announced on the field at Bank of America Stadium during halftime of the Duke’s Mayo Classic, a college football game featuring longtime HBCU rivals; NC AT&T and NC Central.

Food trucks can register to compete from Tuesday, June 21st through Friday, July 1st.

