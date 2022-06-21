Fire Work Explosion Causes House Fire In East Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte Fire Department says a homeowner set his home aflame when a spark caused an entire box of fireworks to explode in the home.
Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house fire on Country Walk Drive in East Charlotte.
According to a statement released on Twitter, it took 30 firefighters to control the fire in 38 minutes. The homeowner suffered minor injuries and was evaluated on the scene. Neighbors say they heard a couple of popping noises followed by an explosion.
