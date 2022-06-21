Fire Work Explosion Causes House Fire In East Charlotte

1/6

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte Fire Department says a homeowner set his home aflame when a spark caused an entire box of fireworks to explode in the home.

Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house fire on Country Walk Drive in East Charlotte.

According to a statement released on Twitter, it took 30 firefighters to control the fire in 38 minutes. The homeowner suffered minor injuries and was evaluated on the scene. Neighbors say they heard a couple of popping noises followed by an explosion.

Update Structure Fire; 30 firefighters controlled the fire in 38 minutes; homeowner suffered minor injury & was evaluated on scene by @MecklenburgEMS; no injuries to firefighters; the fire is under investigation. https://t.co/cjmBvIqc98 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 21, 2022

No additional information at this time. Check back for updates.