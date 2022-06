1/17 Gaston County Mugshots June 20th

2/17 Trilana Vickers – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Resisting A Public Officer

3/17 Xavier Swan – Break/Enter

4/17 Damien Robinson – DWI

5/17 William Riffle – Probation Violation



6/17 Robert Rhyne – Parole Warrant

7/17 Anthony Patterson – Failure To Appear – Domestic Violence Protection Order

8/17 Sebastian Oquendo – Assault Of A Woman – Resisting A Public Officer

9/17 David Noblett – Failure To Appear

10/17 Courtney Landers – Failure To Appear



11/17 John Huffman – DWI – Failure To Maintain Lane Control

12/17 Nicholas Hodge – Failure To Appear

13/17 Joey Hester – Failure To Pay Child Support

14/17 Aaron Gonzalez – Habeas Corpus

15/17 Amanda Denyes – Failure To Appear



16/17 Savon Davis – Failure To Appear

17/17 Jeremy Cook – Interfering With Emergency Communication – Assault Of A Woman



































The Gaston County Mugshots from Monday, June 20th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.