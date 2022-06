Mecklenburg County Mugshots June 20th

1/45 Mugcov

2/45 Quentin Sullivan – Second Degree Trespassing

3/45 Dustin Wright – Parole Violation

4/45 Xavier Woody – Breaking And Entering

5/45 Robert Williams – Parole Violation



6/45 Yolanda Wiggins – Simple Assault

7/45 Kirk Washington – DWI

8/45 Shantel Walker – Assault And Battery

9/45 Daniel Strother – Parole Violation

10/45 Malcolm Smith – Assault By Strangulation



11/45 Chad Russell – Protective Order Violation

12/45 Shameek Robinson – Failure To Return Rental Property

13/45 Esvin Rivera – Simple Assault

14/45 Demoni Richard – Felony Possession Of Marijuana

15/45 Robert Redfern – Assault On A Female



16/45 Mary Price – Second Degree Trespassing

17/45 Manako Peay – Assault On A Female

18/45 Edwin Ochoa – Assault On A Female

19/45 Daniel Naya – Assault On Govt Official

20/45 Breaunna Miller – Simple Assault



21/45 Biko McPherson – DWI

22/45 Shakira McGill – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

23/45 Latif Majied – Communicating Threats

24/45 Gaudencio Lopez – Assault And Battery

25/45 Daniel Lee – Assault On A Female – Fugitive



26/45 Clifton Jones – Carrying Concealed Gun –

27/45 Justice Jeeter – Discharging Weapon On Occupied Dwelling

28/45 Nicholas James – Felony Larceny

29/45 Lawrence Jackson – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

30/45 Xavier Hoover – Probation Violation



31/45 Sherika Grier – Attempted Uttering – Forgery

32/45 Jestafon Gibson – Fugitive

33/45 Tina Ferrell – Breaking And Entering – Larceny

34/45 Chenoa Evans – Simple Assault

35/45 John Dupree – Intoxicated And Disruptive



36/45 Mathew Dial – Felony Larceny – Financial Card Theft

37/45 Elijah Davis – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

38/45 Lisa Byers – Simple Assault

39/45 Juan Breton – Larceny

40/45 Jessica Bradley – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Possession Of Meth – Shoplifting



41/45 Keon Banks – Felony Possession Of Marijuana

42/45 Gilberto Avila – No Operators License

43/45 Nelson Argueta – Probation Violation

44/45 Nicolet Arcieri – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle

45/45 Bryton Abreu – Assault On A Female



























































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Monday, June 20th.