Gaston County Mugshots June 21st
-
1/32
Gaston County Mugshots June 21st
-
2/32
Troy Yount – Habeas Corpus
-
3/32
Sanja Stallings – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle
-
4/32
Vance Poole – Failure To Pay Child Support
-
5/32
Bob Pate – Conspiracy To Break/Enter Building – Break/Enter – Larceny
-
-
6/32
Mandy Parson – Probation Violation
-
7/32
Cameron Pagan – Malicious Conduct By Prisoner – Assault Of An Emergency Personnel Inflicting Injury – Resisting/Obstructing A Public Officer – Communicating Threats – Attempted Larceny – Shoplifting – 1st Degree Trespassing
-
8/32
Tiffany Mixon – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – DWLR – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Driving Left Of Center – Passing Unsafe Yellow Line – Speeding – Methamphetamine Possession – Parole Warrant
-
9/32
Jerry Mauney – Habeas Corpus
-
10/32
Curtis Mauney – Failure To Appear
-
-
11/32
Anita Magee – DWI – Improper Turn
-
12/32
Brittany Ledford – DWI – Traffic Infraction
-
13/32
Michael Knight – Failure To Appear
-
14/32
Joseph Kendrick – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Inflict Serious Injury Or Kill – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – 1st Degree Kidnapping
-
15/32
Raven Johnson – Failure To Appear
-
-
16/32
Justin Jenkins – Failure To Appear
-
17/32
Anthony Holmes – Probation Violation
-
18/32
Charles Hollister – Habeas Corpus
-
19/32
Lisa Harper – Cocaine Possession – Simple Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
-
20/32
Karla Hall – 2nd Degree Trespassing
-
-
21/32
Reginald Gainer – Extradition/Fugitive Other State
-
22/32
Darren Farris – Failure To Appear – Probation Violation
-
23/32
Michael Deal – Failure To Appear – Probation Violation
-
24/32
Jessica Davis – 1st Degree Trespassing – Resisting/Obstructing Public Officer – Possession Of A Schedule VI Controlled Substance – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Carrying Concealed Weapon
-
25/32
Casey Conner – Probation Violation
-
-
26/32
Steven Cali – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Speeding – Expired Registration Plate
-
27/32
Jerry Brooks – Probation Violation
-
28/32
Souksakhone Bourommavong – Conspiracy To Sell/Deliver A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Trafficking Methamphetamine – Maintaining A Vehicle For A Controlled Substance
-
29/32
Michele Benjamin – Impeding Traffic By Sit/Stand/Lie – Resisting/Obstructing Public Officer
-
30/32
Emily Barker – Simple Assault
-
-
31/32
Natasha Arrowood – Probation Violation Other County
-
32/32
Robert Adams – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
The Gaston County Mugshots from Tuesday, June 21st. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.