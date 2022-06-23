Gaston County Mugshots June 22nd
Ashley Wright – Shoplifting – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – True Bill Of Indictment
Loretta Vaughn – Failure To Pay Child Support
Christopher Townsend – DWLR – No Liability Insurance – Failure To Appear
Tavaris Thompson-Fulwiley – Probation Violation
Wesley Stewart – Larceny
James Ross – DWI – Failure To Wear Seat Belt – Rear Seat
David Queen – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Kamleshbhai Patel – Failure To Appear
Cheryl Parrish – Assault Of A Government Official – Injury To Personal Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
James McClure – Failure To Appear
Jonathan Johnson – Resisting A Public Officer – Felony Failure To Appear – Probation Violation
Heather Imes – Trafficking Heroin – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Resisting A Public Officer
Billy Humphries – Sexual Battery – Contributing To The Delinquency Of A Juvenile
Jylik Grier – Parole Warrant – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property
Theodore Elliott – Habeas Corpus – Failure To Appear
Mandy Crump – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Misdemeanor Larceny
Juan Cortes – Trafficking Cocaine -Trafficking Methamphetamine – Immigration
David Chambers – Assault Of A Woman
Thomas Bishop – Probation Violation
Timothy Bay – Failure To Appear – Methamphetamine Possession
Charles Allen – Assault Of A Woman
Walter Ahrens – Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver – Possession Of A Schedule VI Controlled Substance With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver – Methamphetamine Possession – Maintaining A Vehicle For A Controlled Substance – Simple Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Simple Possession Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance – Probation Violation
The Gaston County Mugshots from Wednesday, June 22nd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.