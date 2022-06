CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after two people were shot in front of the Transit Center on East Trade Street shortly before 9 p.m. Friday.

MEDIC says one person was shot and killed, and a second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 300 block of East Trade was shut down while police gathered evidence that centered on a black car and an SUV.

No other information has been released. Check back for updates