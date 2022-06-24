Rowan County Deputy Shoots, Kills Suspect Armed With A Knife

SALISBURY, N.C. — A suspect armed with a knife has died in Salisbury after being shot by a Rowan County deputy Thursday evening.

Around 8:37 p.m., the Rowan County 911 Center received a call regarding a car accident on Rock Springs Drive in Salisbury.

The 911 caller told police that a car had struck a tree, and that there could be possible injuries.

The Rowan County 911 Center dispatched Fire and EMS units to this reported traffic incident as well as notified the NC State Highway Patrol, who is the agency that would investigate this traffic crash.

When Fire and EMS arrived on the scene around 8:50 p.m., they reported being confronted by a suspect armed with a knife.

Immediately, first responders called for Rowan County officers to be dispatched.

Fire and EMS units moved back and staged till officers could arrive on the scene.

Around 8:57 p.m., a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrived on the scene and was also confronted by the same suspect still armed with a knife.

Police say the deputy then fired at the suspect effectively ending his life.

The North Carolina SBI is investigating this incident.

This is a developing story.

Check back for updates.