Jan. 6 Panel Calls Surprise Hearing To Present New Evidence

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 panel says it is calling a surprise hearing on Tuesday to present “recently obtained evidence.”

The hearing comes after Congress left Washington for a two-week recess.

Lawmakers on the panel investigating the 2021 insurrection said last week that there would be no more hearings until July.

The subject of the hearings is so far unclear.

A spokesman for the panel declined to comment.

Among other investigative evidence, the committee recently obtained new footage of Trump and his inner circle taken both before and after Jan. 6, 2021 from British filmmaker Alex Holder.

A lawyer for Holder declined to comment.