Mecklenburg County Mugshots June 26th
-
1/33
Mecklenburg County Mugshots June 26th
-
2/33
Reginald Walker – Intoxicated And Disruptive
-
3/33
Robert Stewart – DWLR – Failure To Give Info/Aid To Injured Person
-
4/33
Deon Shannon – Assault Of A Woman – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Common Law Robbery – Communicating Threats – Intimidating Witness – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Resisting A Public Officer
-
5/33
Jonathan Schwan – Felony Probation Violation – Misdemeanor Probation Violation – Resisting A Public Officer
-
-
6/33
Valeria Puentes-Diaz – DWI
-
7/33
Luis Palacious-Soria – Assault Of A Woman
-
8/33
Jarius Owen-Izzard – Assault Of A Woman – Breaking/Entering – Communicating Threats – Resisting A Public Officer
-
9/33
Zachary Nava – Assault Of A Woman
-
10/33
Brian Murphy – DWI – Felony Possession Of Marijuana – Open Container In City – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Resisting A Public Officer – Speeding
-
-
11/33
Andre Mixon – Assault Of A Woman – Communicating Threats
-
12/33
Samantha Michaelson – Larceny By Employee
-
13/33
Andra Mccleave – Breaking And Entering – Injury To Personal Property – Larceny After Breaking And Entering
-
14/33
Robert Lambert – Assault With A Firearm – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury – Assault Of A Woman – Communicating Threats – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Resisting A Public Officer
-
-
-
16/33
Melissa Hill – Simple Assault
-
17/33
Kenneth Gregory – Breaking And Entering – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – 2nd Degree Kidnapping
-
18/33
Timothy Green – Break/Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Violating Protection Order
-
19/33
Exequiel Gomez-Torrez – Assault Of A Woman
-
20/33
Franklin Justin – 2nd Degree Trespassing
-
-
21/33
Marco Flowers – Assault Of A Woman – Injury To Personal Property
-
22/33
Eric Flowe – Communicating Threats – Violating Protection Order
-
23/33
Armani Espino – Marijuana Possession – 2nd Degree Trespassing
-
24/33
Zkevius Drakeford – DWI – Reckless Driving To Endanger
-
25/33
Tavarous Davis – Communicating Threats
-
-
26/33
Fred Davis – DWI – DWLR – Reckless Driving
-
27/33
David Darnell – Identity Theft – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
28/33
Shakia Cash – Communicating Threats
-
29/33
Lamar Brown – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Misdemeanor Larceny – – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
-
30/33
Eric Boler – Assault By Strangulation – Assault Of A Woman – Communicating Threats
-
-
31/33
William Baucom – Violating Protection Order
-
32/33
Dawn Bailey – Simple Assault
-
33/33
David Bailey – Assault Of A Woman
The Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Sunday, June 26th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.