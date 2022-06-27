National Nonprofit Petco Love Invests In Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control To Save And Improve The Lives Of Pets In Charlotte-Mecklenburg

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control (AC&C) is set to receive a $95,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love during a special celebration at Huntersville Petco, 10017 Biddick Lane on Tuesday, June 28 at 11:00 a.m. in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Charlotte-Mecklenburg.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.