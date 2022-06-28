CMPD Officer Shot in The Leg While Responding to Disturbance Call at The Blind Pig

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police responded around 2:30 Tuesday morning to the Bling Pig in North Davidson after someone fired shots into the bar. When police first arrived, they were unable to locate a suspect.

While on scene investigating, shots were fired and one officer was struck in the leg. The officer was taken to the hospital where they’re now in stable condition.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings say preliminary information indicates no officers returned fire.

Police are still looking for a suspect.

Expect closures between E. 36th Street & N. Davidson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.