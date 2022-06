1/44 Gaston County Mugshots June 27th

2/44 Cynthia Worley – Simple Assault – Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia Possession

3/44 Shon Williams – Unauthorized Use Of A Motor Vehicle

4/44 Jessica Taylor – Methamphetamine Possession – Possession With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine – Heroin Possession – Probation Violation

5/44 Corey Tadlock – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



6/44 Kristine Strachan – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance

7/44 Larissa Smith – Failure To Maintain Lane Control – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Possession In Jail

8/44 Amber Smith – Methamphetamine Possession – Marijuana Possession – Drug Paraphernalia Possession

9/44 William Riffle – Probation Violation

10/44 Jonathan Rice – Communicating Threats – Shoplifting/Concealment Of Goods



11/44 Jeremy Redmond – Domestic Violence Protection Order

12/44 Tiffany Price – Misdemeanor Larceny

13/44 Chris Phillips – 2nd Degree Trespassing

14/44 Correy Peace – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle

15/44 Kevin Parker – Break/Enter – Larceny After Break/Enter



16/44 Diana Parker – School Attendance Law Violation

17/44 Dewayne Page – Methamphetamine Possession – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Failure To Appear

18/44 Elijah Minter – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Marijuana Possession – Drug Paraphernalia Possession

19/44 Martin Melendez-Perez – Trafficking Heroin – Failure To Stop At Red Light – Marijuana Possession

20/44 Erin McQueen – Methamphetamine Possession – Simple Possession Of A Schedule III Controlled Substance



21/44 Kimberly Mason – Probation Violation

22/44 David Lynn – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle – Failure To Heed Light Or Siren – DWLR

23/44 Christopher Lowery – Break/Enter – Larceny After Break/Enter

24/44 Russell Kistler – Misdemeanor Failure To Appear

25/44 James Jones – Marijuana Possession – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance – Carrying Concealed Firearm – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm



26/44 Hunter Hull – Misdemeanor Failure To Appear

27/44 Desty Herring – Misdemeanor Larceny – Break/Enter A Trailer/Aircraft – Drug Paraphernalia Possession

28/44 Joshua Hedgpeth – Misdemeanor Failure To Appear – Resisting A Public Officer

29/44 Ashley Hartwick – Felony Failure to Appear – Misdemeanor Failure To Appear

30/44 Kierra Harris – Financial Card Fraud – Financial Identity Fraud – Computer Access Fraud



31/44 Alexis Hall – Misdemeanor Failure To Appear

32/44 Arlan Haas – Misdemeanor Larceny

33/44 Kristin Gaddis – Probation Violation

34/44 Paul Floyd-Hough – Failure To Appear

35/44 Donte Fields – Methamphetamine Possession



36/44 Laynona Crews – Domestic Violence Protection Order

37/44 John Claprood – Larceny – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle

38/44 Bobby Carroll – Failure To Appear

39/44 Heaven Caraway – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle

40/44 Attache Burris – Probation Violation



41/44 Sebastian Burnette – Habeas Corpus

42/44 Brandon Bruce – Failure To Appear

43/44 Frazier Brown – Communicating Threats

44/44 Chad Adams – Methamphetamine Possession – Possession With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine – Heroin Possession

























































































The Gaston County Mugshots from Monday, June 27th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.