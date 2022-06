CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sheetz is lowering prices at the pump effective immediately through the July 4th holiday travel season.

Officials say unleaded 88 is only $3.99 per gallon and E85 is only $3.49 per gallon at all U.S. Sheetz locations through the holiday.

The major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, Sheetz, is lowering prices at the pump to help travelers for a limited time only.