Family Of Man Killed In Concord Want Now-Fired Officer Charged With Murder

CONCORD, N.C. – A mother is demanding a now-fired Concord Police Officer be charged with murder.

Her son, Brandon Combs, died after being shot by Officer Timothy Larson in February.

In February, police said the suspect was killed after a physical altercation with the officer after he tried to steal a car at Modern Nissan in Concord.

Attorneys say what they saw on body and dash cam video was completely different.

The video hasn’t been released publicly.

The attorneys say Larson approached Combs, who was trying to start a truck at the dealership.

They also say video shows Combs ran and got inside Officer Larson’s police car.

And they say the officer fired five times, then called into dispatch, before firing once again.

Attorneys argue shooting him for getting in the car is not a justified use of force.

“They took my son. They murdered him. They shot him in cold blood,” Combs mother Virginia Tayara said during a news conference on Tuesday.

Concord Police say Officer Larson was fired last month, after being accused of lying to the SBI, which is investigating the case.

Now it will be up to the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges should be filed.

They told attorneys it could take several months to make a decision.

Statement from Concord Police Department:

“At the Concord Police Department, it is our top priority to protect the rights, health and safety of all members of the community and we make it our mission to embrace transparency and accountability. We voluntarily choose to involve the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) following any officer involved shooting in order to ensure an impartial investigation. We continue to cooperate with the SBI, the District Attorney’s Office, and the Combs’ family attorneys. We understand how difficult this time is for the Combs family and we want to ensure they receive the answers they need to heal following the death of their loved one. Which is why to preserve the integrity of the independent review by the SBI and the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office, as stated in the factual media release from February 13, we will not be commenting further on the case until the District Attorney’s Office completes their review.”