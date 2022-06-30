Gaston County Mugshots June 29th
Bradley Turner – Heroin Possession
Johnathan Trueheart – Stalking
Ashton Teague – Probation Violation
Brandon Stroupe – Heroin Possession – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
Martha Stines – Methamphetamine Possession – Heroin Possession
Tevin Smith – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Misdemeanor Larceny
Joseph Roberts – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Resisting A Public Officer
Omar Ramirez-Porras – DWI – No Operators License – Speeding – Possession Of An Open Container Of Alcohol In Passenger Area
Tasha Oneal – Failure To Appear – Heroin Possession – Schedule II Controlled Substance Possession
Miller Terrell – Failure To Appear
Quay Miles – Failure To Appear
Derek McQueen – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device
Doug McGill – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Stephanie Mcentyre – Failure To Appear
Tommy Lilly – Assault Of A Woman – Failure To Appear
James Ledford – Failure To Appear – Felony Hit And Run Causing Serious Injury/Death
Michael Johnson – Extradition/Fugitive Other State
Donald Johnson – Obstructing Justice
Jamil Jaaber – Assault Of A Woman
Darius Holmes – DWI – Failure To Maintain Lane Control – Simple Possession Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance
Nijerian Harper – Marijuana Possession With Intent To Manufacture
Robert Grayson – Assault Of A Woman
Casie Goodale – Fake Information To Officer – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Failure To Wear Seat Belt – Resisting A Public Officer – Larceny – Forgery Of Instrument – Obtaining Property Under False Pretense – Uttering Forged Endorsement – Failure To Appear
Terry Ghorley – Failure To Appear – Financial Card Fraud – Financial Card Theft – Misdemeanor Larceny – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Driving Without Registration Displayed – Failure To Stop At Red Light – Reckless Driving – DWLR – Resisting A Public Officer
William Gamble – Probation Violation
Kimberly Frasure – Failure To Appear
Chase Fielder – Discharging Firearm In City – Injury To Personal Property
Tiffany Deen – Simple Assault
Dana Davis – Simple Assault
Justin Cornwell – DWLR
Brian Bumgardner – Child Abuse
Lannette Bryson – Aid And Abet Larceny
Anthony Bryant – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Intoxicated And Disruptive
Nicholas Barberree – Assault Of A Woman
Pablo Ayala-Garcia – Failure To Appear – Immigration
The Gaston County Mugshots from Wednesday, June 29th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.