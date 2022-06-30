Hornets Forward Miles Bridges Arrested On Eve Of Free Agency

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles after a warrant was issued, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The details of the arrest were not immediately available.

TMZ was first to report the news.

Bridges, the Hornets’ leading scorer last season, is set to become a restricted free agent and could command a max contract.

NBA free agency begins Thursday night.

The 24-year-old Bridges averaged career highs with 20.2 points and seven rebounds last season for the Hornets in what amounted to a breakout season while playing alongside All-Star LaMelo Ball.

Bridges is also a rapper, who goes by the name RTB MB.

The Charlotte Hornets released the following statement in response: