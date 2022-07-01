Gaston County Mugshots June 30th
-
1/28
Gaston County Mugshots June 30th
-
-
3/28
Larry Williams – Failure To Appear – Parole Warrant
-
4/28
Savannah Walker – Failure To Appear – Probation Violation
-
5/28
Lee Tilley – Communicating Threats
-
-
6/28
Lionel Thomas – Habeas Corpus
-
7/28
Shannon Soto – Larceny
-
8/28
Mark Sherer – Obtaining Property Under False Pretense
-
9/28
Jarvis Seegars – DWI – Speeding
-
10/28
Kayla Rockwell – DWI – Driving Left Of Center – Reckless Driving To Endanger – DWLR
-
-
11/28
Kirstie Ridley – Failure To Appear
-
12/28
Travis Norton – 2nd Degree Trespassing
-
13/28
Harland Morrison – Failure To Appear
-
-
15/28
Kenyen Matthews – 1st Degree Burglary
-
-
16/28
Carrie Mathis – Misdemeanor Larceny – 2nd Degree Trespassing
-
17/28
Gary Lyles – Assault By Strangulation – Communicating Threats – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Assault Of A Child Under 12 – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury With Minor Present
-
18/28
Robert Little – Failure To Appear – Marijuana Possession
-
19/28
Ashley Johnson – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
20/28
Dana Honeycutt – DWI
-
-
21/28
Donna Hayes – 2nd Degree Trespassing
-
22/28
Johnathan Harvey – Failure To Appear
-
23/28
Jonathan Garcia Estrada – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger
-
24/28
Andrew Farley – Assault Of A Woman
-
25/28
Jessica Dickey – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting A Public Officer
-
-
26/28
Jeffery Clark – Larceny
-
27/28
Billy Buchanan – Misdemeanor Larceny – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
-
28/28
Steven Boyce – Assault Of A Woman
The Gaston County Mugshots from Thursday, June 30th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.