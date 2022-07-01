Statesville Police Investigate Deadly Shooting

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 31-year-old man has been pronounced dead following a shooting in Statesville early Friday morning.

Around 4:12 a.m., the Statesville Police Department (SPD) received a report of gun shots on Fifth Street.

While officers were in route to the scene, SPD received another call reporting there was a gunshot victim located on Fifth Street.

At the scene, officers located the victim, later identified as Shawn Darnell Whren, 31, of Statesville, inside a home.

Whren was then taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead due to his injuries, according to a news release.

The investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or 704-878-3516.