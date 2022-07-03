Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 2nd

1/36 Armentrice Abbitt – Simple Assault

2/36 Andre Andrews – Second Degree Trespassing

3/36 Michelle Arruda – Second Degree Trespassing

4/36 Demerion Barnhardt – Breaking And Or Entering

5/36 Latressha Bennett – Injury To Personal Property



6/36 Thomas Blount – Assault By Pointing A Gun

7/36 Garcia Carcona – Driving While License Revoked

8/36 Kendrick Chaney – Carrying Concealed Gun

9/36 Brittany Conner – Larceny By Employee

10/36 Bocar Diaw – Extradition: Fugitive In Other State



11/36 Johnathan Douglas – Driving While License Revoked

12/36 Casey Edwards – Second Degree Trespassing

13/36 Bryce Felder – Felony Possession Marijuana

14/36 Terica Finch – Simple Assault

15/36 Donya Folk – Possession Of Marijuana Up To 1 1:2 Oz.



16/36 Gilbert Francois – Second Degree Trespass

17/36 Christopher George – Carrying Concealed Gun

18/36 Reginald Henderson – Driving While Impaired

19/36 Ashanti Jackson – Felony Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substance

20/36 James Johnson – Felony Larceny



21/36 Tauheedah Mahdi -Simple Assault

22/36 Roderick Mann – Break Or Entering A Motor Vehicle

23/36 Robert Mccall – Second Degree Trespass

24/36 Nathan Mccorkle – Misdemeanor Child Abuse

25/36 German Murillo – Cardona Non Arrest



26/36 Favian Outing – Assault On A Female

27/36 Jose Pagan – Larceny By Employee

28/36 Veronica Patrick – Littering

29/36 Tavares Perkins – Attempted Common Law Robbery

30/36 Juan Ramirez – Assault On A Female



31/36 Akeem Reel – Assault On A Female

32/36 Ybinh Rmah – Assault On A Female

33/36 Christopher Russell – Carrying Concealed Gun

34/36 Lavonda Smith – Second Degree Trespass

35/36 Kyrell Stehpens – Driving While Impaired



36/36 Raven White – Driving While Impaired









































































The Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Saturday, July 2nd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.