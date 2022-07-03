Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 2nd
-
1/36
Armentrice Abbitt – Simple Assault
-
2/36
Andre Andrews – Second Degree Trespassing
-
3/36
Michelle Arruda – Second Degree Trespassing
-
4/36
Demerion Barnhardt – Breaking And Or Entering
-
5/36
Latressha Bennett – Injury To Personal Property
-
-
6/36
Thomas Blount – Assault By Pointing A Gun
-
7/36
Garcia Carcona – Driving While License Revoked
-
8/36
Kendrick Chaney – Carrying Concealed Gun
-
9/36
Brittany Conner – Larceny By Employee
-
10/36
Bocar Diaw – Extradition: Fugitive In Other State
-
-
11/36
Johnathan Douglas – Driving While License Revoked
-
12/36
Casey Edwards – Second Degree Trespassing
-
13/36
Bryce Felder – Felony Possession Marijuana
-
14/36
Terica Finch – Simple Assault
-
15/36
Donya Folk – Possession Of Marijuana Up To 1 1:2 Oz.
-
-
16/36
Gilbert Francois – Second Degree Trespass
-
17/36
Christopher George – Carrying Concealed Gun
-
18/36
Reginald Henderson – Driving While Impaired
-
19/36
Ashanti Jackson – Felony Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substance
-
20/36
James Johnson – Felony Larceny
-
-
21/36
Tauheedah Mahdi -Simple Assault
-
22/36
Roderick Mann – Break Or Entering A Motor Vehicle
-
23/36
Robert Mccall – Second Degree Trespass
-
24/36
Nathan Mccorkle – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
-
25/36
German Murillo – Cardona Non Arrest
-
-
26/36
Favian Outing – Assault On A Female
-
27/36
Jose Pagan – Larceny By Employee
-
28/36
Veronica Patrick – Littering
-
29/36
Tavares Perkins – Attempted Common Law Robbery
-
30/36
Juan Ramirez – Assault On A Female
-
-
31/36
Akeem Reel – Assault On A Female
-
32/36
Ybinh Rmah – Assault On A Female
-
33/36
Christopher Russell – Carrying Concealed Gun
-
34/36
Lavonda Smith – Second Degree Trespass
-
35/36
Kyrell Stehpens – Driving While Impaired
-
-
36/36
Raven White – Driving While Impaired
The Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Saturday, July 2nd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.