Fourth Of July Parade Leaves 6 Dead And 24 Injured In Highland Park, Illinois

HIGHLAND PARK, IL – A mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade on Monday, left at least six people dead and 24 injured.

The city of Highland Park says officers are searching for a suspect, who Highland Park Police commander, Chris O’Neill described as a white man between 18-20 years old and wearing a T-shirt.

A rifle was discovered at the scene, he said. The attack appears to be “completely random” and the suspect appeared to shoot from a roof, said O’Neill.

A total of 31 people were transported to hospitals, according to hospital spokespeople.

According to a news release, the shooting occurred about 25 miles north of Chicago, causing hundreds of guests at the parade to flee.

The city said its independence parade has been canceled and is warning people to stay away from the downtown area.

The Illinois State Police said troopers responded to a reported active shooter and have deployed resources to the scene.

No additional details, checkbook for updates.