Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 4th
-
1/46
Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 4th
-
2/46
Lakisha Williams – Simple Assault
-
3/46
Dejanay Wellington – DWI – Failure To Maintain Lane Control
-
4/46
Eric Washington – Conspiracy To Commit Felony Larceny – Extradition/Fugitive Other State – Felony Larceny – Habitual Larceny
-
5/46
Alfonso Valdez – 2nd Degree Trespassing
-
-
6/46
Kerry Summers – Burning Certain Buildings – Communicating Threats – Malicious Use Of Explosive To Damage Property
-
7/46
Marquise Smith – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession
-
8/46
Marcus Slawon – Assault Of A Woman
-
9/46
Willie Simpson – Injury To Personal Property
-
10/46
Marquis Rushing – Hit/Run Leaving Scene After Causing Property Damage – Simple Assault
-
-
-
12/46
Eber Reyes-Velasquez – Assault Of A Woman
-
13/46
Sergey Raylyan – DWI
-
14/46
Samuel Poszywak – Driving After Consuming Alcohol Under 21
-
15/46
Monte Patton – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
-
16/46
Kevin Osborne – Assault Causing Physical Injury – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Common Law Robbery – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Resisting A Public Officer
-
17/46
Clinton Oliver – Assault By Strangulation – Assault Of A Woman
-
18/46
Kantrell Moore – Possession Of A Firearm By Felon
-
19/46
Gregory McMorris – Assault By Strangulation
-
20/46
Pete McManus – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Resisting A Public Officer
-
-
21/46
Brittany McFalling – DWI
-
22/46
Samiyah Mason – Extradition/Fugitive Other State
-
23/46
Faith Marsh – Assault Of A Government Official
-
24/46
Alison Lyon – Simple Assault
-
25/46
Daniel London – Disorderly Conduct – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Resisting A Public Officer
-
-
26/46
Shonda Leak – Disorderly Conduct
-
27/46
Anthony Johnson – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
-
28/46
Kevon Henderson – Attempted Larceny – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
29/46
De’Voughn Henderson – Assault Of A Government Official
-
30/46
Lashawn Heller – Assault Of A Woman
-
-
31/46
Reginald Hall – Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury
-
32/46
Isaac Grady – Assault Of A Woman
-
33/46
Shalijamon Gilchrist – Attempted Breaking And Entering A Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Simple Possession Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance
-
34/46
Colton Fouts – Boating DWI
-
35/46
Demont Forte – Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury – Common Law Robbery – Felony Conspiracy
-
-
36/46
Jason Flores – 2nd Degree Trespassing
-
37/46
Sharon Fincher – Break/Enter To Terrorize/Injure
-
38/46
Corey Ellison – Misdemeanor Stalking
-
39/46
William Dillion – Communicating Threats
-
40/46
Ezekiel Curry – Assault Of A Government Official – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury – Indecent Exposure – Injury To Personal Property
-
-
41/46
Steven Courtney – Larceny Merchant Emergency Door
-
42/46
John Callicoatte – 2nd Degree Trespassing
-
43/46
Jarro Blanco – Assault Of A Woman – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Communicating Threats
-
44/46
Shane Ardner – Felony Probation Violation
-
45/46
Cambria Alexander – Injury To Real Property – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Simple Assault
-
-
46/46
James Adcock – Driving Without Motor Vehicle Registration – DWLR – Fake Registration Tag – Operating A Vehicle Without Insurance
The Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Monday, July 4th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.