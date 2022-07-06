2022 Lightning Fatalities Now Up To 3

Unfortunately, there have now been three fatal lightning incidents in 2022. The first known lightning fatality of the year occurred the morning of June 22nd. A lady was walking her dogs when they were struck. Her and the dogs died.

The second fatality occurred in Mountain City, Georgia as a 39 year old man was loading tools in a van on July 2nd.

The third lightning death was on July 3rd in Masonboro Island, North Carolina. A man was near a beach when he was struck. This is the 21st lightning fatality in North Carolina since 2006.

According to the National Lightning Safety Council “Based on the past 10 years, the U.S. averages 9 lightning fatalities through July 4th. ” Since 2006, there have now been a total of 149 U.S. lightning deaths in July.