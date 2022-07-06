CMPD: 19-Year-Old Gunshot Victim Found Dead In West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 19-year-old man was pronounced dead after officers discovered him unresponsive from a gunshot wound in west Charlotte Tuesday evening.

Shortly before 5 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service on Camp Greene Street.

At the scene, officers discovered a victim unresponsive from a gunshot wound.

The victim, later identified as 19-year-old Yimere Joyner, was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries, according to a news release.

The investigation into this shooting death is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.