Gaston County Mugshots July 5th
Jonathan Woods – Failure To Appear – Forgery Of Instrument – Uttering Forged Instrument
Ashley Weatherly – Methamphetamine Possession
Christopher Scism – Failure To Appear
Charles Rudisill – 1st Degree Burglary – Interfering With Emergency Communication
Tabatha Rogers – Probation Violation – Parole Warrant
Hector Riveras-Perez – Assault Of A Woman – Immigration
Billy Rife – Assault Of A Woman
Sharda Ratcliff – Communicating Threats
Luis Ramirez – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear
Matthew Pressley – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device
Wyatt Nolan – Affray – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Keyshaun Miller – Speeding – DWI – No Operators License – Reckless Driving To Endanger
Ronnie McDavid – Habeas Corpus
Markeise Maddox – Probation Violation Other County – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Michael Ladd – Failure To Appear
Devante Hughes – Failure To Appear
David Hudspeth – Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
Heather Hucks – Simple Assault
Daniel Helton – Simple Assault – Assault Of A Woman
Stephen Helms – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury
Sheila Harper – Break/Enter
Carlton Hardaway – Cocaine Possession – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Firearm – No Insurance Liability – DWLR
Christopher Gossage – Probation Violation
JC Goodson – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Joshua Fisher – Obtaining Property Under False Pretense – Larceny
Khaliq Eaves – Failure To Appear
Mariesha Currence – Failure To Appear
Jamie Craig – Probation Violation
Christopher Butler – Methamphetamine Possession
Billy Buchanan – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Resisting A Public Officer
Charles Bryson – Break/Enter – Larceny After Breaking And Entering
Anthony Bryant – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Tavaris Brooks – Communicating Threats
Martez Bonds – Habeas Corpus
Daryl Alexander – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Affray – Assault By Pointing A Gun
The Gaston County Mugshots from Tuesday, July 5th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.