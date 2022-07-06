Suspect Apprehended After Police Chase Through N.C., S.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An auto-theft suspect is in custody after driving erratically around the Charlotte area for more than an hour Wednesday afternoon. CMPD says it started with a residential breaking and entering call where someone stole a Jeep.

Police say the suspect then stole 3 additional vehicles. One of them, a car, was stolen from the parking lot of the Walmart in the Whitehall Commons Shopping Center on South Tryon Street. The man drove around the city at high rates of speed, sometimes on the wrong side of the road, on sidewalks, and through shopping center parking lots.

The driver crashed the car on Ballantyne Commons Parkway, then stole an SUV that had stopped because of the wreck. The driver continued leading police on a chase, until crashing at the intersection of East and South Boulevards shortly after 1:30pm Wednesday.

Police quickly took the man into custody. There’s no word on the extent of any injuries from either crash.