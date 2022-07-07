Homicide Investigation Underway in North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died following a shooting in north Charlotte Thursday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they were called to the 3900 block of Sofley Road just before 6:55 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they found the victim in the parking lot of a church suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic confirmed the victim died on scene.

Police have not released the victim’s identity and there is no word if a suspect has been identified. WCCB Charlotte has a crew at the scene and will provide an update as more information becomes available.