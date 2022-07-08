Homicide Investigation Underway in North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 17-year-old boy has died following a shooting in north Charlotte Thursday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they were called to the 3900 block of Sofley Road just before 6:55 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, they found the victim in the parking lot of a church suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medic confirmed the victim died on scene.

The victim has since been identified as 17-year-old Vladimir Antonio Garcia.

The investigation into this case remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective.