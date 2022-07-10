Gaston County Mugshots July 9th
1/23
Gaston County Mugshots July 9th
2/23
Alyssa Almond – Failure To Appear In Court – Extradition/Fugitive Other State -Possession Of Marijuana
3/23
Anthony Anderson – Simple Assault – Injury To Person Property – Assault On A Female
4/23
Maksym Artmyev – Indecent Exposure/ Use Of Premises
5/23
Cody Bolin – Extradition/ Fugitive In Other State – Failure To Appear In Court
6/23
William Britt – True Bill Of Indictment
7/23
Tarl Burton – Assault And Battery
8/23
Terrence Carter – Driving While Impaired – Resisting Public Officer – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol Driving While – License Revoked
9/23
James Davis – Second Degree Rape – Assault On Female
10/23
Josue Flores – Driving While Impaired- Speeding – Reckless Driving – Immigration
11/23
Kyle Goulet – Second Degree Trespassing – Resisting Public Officer – Failure To Appear
12/23
Brandon Hinson – Larceny – Obtaining Property By False Pretense – False Rental – Injury To Personal Property – Possession Of Stolen Property
13/23
Dorian Hopper – Driving While Impaired – Driving Left Of Center
14/23
Billie Johnson – First Degree Trespassing – Resisting Public Officer
15/23
Amanda Lawrence – Failure To Appear In Court
16/23
Christopher Long – Failure To Appear In Court
17/23
Joseph Madden – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Injury To Personal Property – Traffic Infraction Flee/Elude Arrest – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Breaking/Entering
18/23
Jhon Mendoza-Gonzalez – Driving While Impaired
19/23
Brian Morgan – Failure To Report New Address Sex Offender
20/23
Wilford Patterson – Second Degree Trespassing – Shoplifting
21/23
Matthew Simpson Interference With Monitoring Device
22/23
Shan Stephens Failure To Appear In Court Obtain Property By False Pretense
23/23
Halston Vasquez Second Degree Trespassing
The Gaston County Mugshots from Saturday, July 9th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.