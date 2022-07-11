WCCB Charlotte: News Photographer (Full Time)

WCCB Charlotte is looking for a full time news photographer to join our news staff.

We are looking for someone with strong photography and editing skills and has strong experience with television cameras. The photographer will shoot video for news, work with staff on assignments and logistics, maintain equipment, edit video for news broadcasts and digital platforms, operates live equipment and performs other duties as assigned.

Minimum High School Diploma, good communication skills and experience operating cameras, lights and editing programs are required. Previous experience in a news department is preferred but not required. Must be able to meet tight deadlines and be flexible to work varying shifts.

Send work samples and resume to:

Chris Keimig, WCCB Chief Photographer

ckeimig@wccbcharlotte.com

EOE

Please note source of referral on all resumes/cover letters.