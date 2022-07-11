Gaston County Mugshots July 10th
Christopher Adams – Child Abuse – Assault Of A Child Under 12
Jody Aldridge – Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor Larceny – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Shannon Alexander – Failure To Appear
Keith Atkins – True Bill Of Indictment – Methamphetamine Possession – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Stole Property Possession
Robert Davidson – Failure To Appear
Taurus Dickey – Shoplifting – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
Jasean Henderson – Marijuana Possession With Intent To Manufacture – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Resisting A Public Officer – Failure To Appear
Edwin Johnson – Break/Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Common Law Attempted Robbery – Assault Of A Woman – Carrying Concealed Firearm
John Jones – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Rodney Jordan – Shoplifting
Moises Jutzuy – Assault And Battery – Resisting A Public Officer – Immigration
Kevin Kaufman – Possession Of A Firearm By Felon – Resisting/Obstructing A Public Officer
Roger Mayfield – Break/Enter – Injury To Personal Property
Deonta McCabe – Failure To Appear
George McDowell – 1st Degree Trespassing
Daniel O’Neal – Failure To Appear
Malik Ravenell – DWI
Antonio Robbins – Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver – Maintaining A Vehicle For A Controlled Substance
William Sanders Conspiracy To Commit Felony Larceny – Larceny – Assault And Battery
Ricky Tanner – Failure To Appear
Melissa Tessneer – Conspiracy To Commit Felony Larceny
Brittany Thomas – Failure To Appear
Joshua Williams – Extradition/Fugitive Other State
Brandon Woods – Habeas Corpus
The Gaston County Mugshots from Sunday, July 10th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.