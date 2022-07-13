2022 Lightning Fatalities Now Up To 6

UPDATE 7/13:

A sad update to this story as there are two more lightning fatalities to report. There have now been 6 total in 2022. On Wednesday, July 6th a man was struck and killed in Sidney, Ohio. The 50-year-old was on the highway fixing his truck when he was struck. The sixth fatality occurred in Brewton, Alabama on Saturday, July 9th. A 30-year-old man was struck and killed while floating down a creek.

UPDATE: 7/5:

A man who was struck by lightning on Saturday, July 2nd in Madisonville, Kentucky has succumbed to his injuries. He was flying a remote control airplane in a field when he was struck.

UPDATE 7/6:

Unfortunately, there have now been three fatal lightning incidents in 2022. The first known lightning fatality of the year occurred the morning of June 22nd. A lady was walking her dogs when they were struck. Her and the dogs died.

The second fatality occurred in Mountain City, Georgia as a 39 year old man was loading tools in a van on July 2nd.

The third lightning death was on July 3rd in Masonboro Island, North Carolina. A man was near a beach when he was struck. This is the 21st lightning fatality in North Carolina since 2006.

According to the National Lightning Safety Council “Based on the past 10 years, the U.S. averages 9 lightning fatalities through July 4th. ” Since 2006, there have now been a total of 149 U.S. lightning deaths in July.