Gaston County Mugshots July 12th

3/32

Kimberly Watson – Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver – Selling A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Maintaining A Vehicle For A Controlled Substance – Possession With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine – Selling Meth – Delivering Meth – Possession Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver