Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 12th
Jacquese Allen – Carrying Concealed Gun – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Marijuana Possession
Vannostrand Arnold – Communicating Threats – Felony Conspiracy – Felony Larceny – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault – Injury To Personal Property – Larceny By Removing Device – Resisting A Public Officer – 2nd Degree Kidnapping
Luis Avila – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Moving Vehicle
Lj Bertha – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Break/Enter A Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Channel Boxley – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Ayesha Brown – Larceny By Employee
Derrecka Brown – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
Michael Byers – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Keyuon Cannie – Carrying Concealed Gun – Felony Possession Of Marijuana – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana
Michael Carter – Assault Of A Woman
Ishmal Castle – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Randy Castle – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Discharging Firearm In City
Kyree Cathey-Hines – Possession Of Weapon By Prisoner
Samuel Clinton – Domestic Criminal Trespassing
Vincent Cochrane – Assault Of A Woman – Break/Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Injury To Personal Property – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Eric Crump – Felony Possession Of Marijuana – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana
Kareem Daniels – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury With Minor Present – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Assault By Strangulation
Justice Davis – Resisting A Public Officer
Keenan Doliveira – Assault Of A Woman – Communicating Threats – DWI – Extradition/Fugitive Other State – Injury To Personal Property – Interfering With Emergency Communication – Possession Of An Altered Driver’s ID – Marijuana Possession
Josseline Esquivel-Gonzalez – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Daeshaun Evans – DWLR – Speeding
Marqueti Fitts – DWI
Michael Garnes – Carrying Concealed Gun
Robert Hankins – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Causing Serious Injury – Break/Enter To Terrorize/Injure
Lashawn Hicks – DWLR
Ramon Hunsucker – Open Container Alcohol Violation
Earl Inscore – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering
Dasheia Jackson – 1st Degree Trespassing Entering To Remain – Resisting A Public Officer – Shoplifting – Simple Assault
Amber Jankura – Felony Probation Violation – Misdemeanor Larceny – Unauthorized Use Of A Motor Vehicle
Rayford Jones – Misdemeanor Larceny – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Resisting A Public Officer
Taveon Jones – Communicating Threats – Misconduct By Prisoner – Resisting A Public Officer
Roger Kee – Injury To Personal Property – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Sex Offender On Child Premises
William Keziah – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle – Unauthorized Use Of A Motor Vehicle
Channon Kirkpatrick – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – 2nd Degree Kidnapping – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Benny Long – Expired Registration Tag – No Operators License
Jason Mackey – Communicating Threats
Latif Majied – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Larry Martin – Misdemeanor Larceny
Deidra Martinez – Injury To Personal Property – Injury To Real Property – Misdemeanor Larceny – Simple Assault
Shania McCoy – Conspiracy To Commit Felony Larceny – Felony Larceny
Anthony McCrorey – Assault And Battery
Gerald McCutchen – Misdemeanor Larceny
Toddrick McFadden – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury
Elizjah McKellar – Extradition/Fugitive Other State
Chris McMahan – Assault Of A Woman
Nirada Moore – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault – Resisting A Public Officer
Dakota Murphy – DWI – Reckless Driving To Endanger
Sheletha Myers – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury – Common Law Robbery – Felony Conspiracy
Andres Naranjo – Breaking And Entering – Injury To Real Property – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Tina Nguyen – Felony Conspiracy – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle
Ryan Panno – DWI – Speeding
Dashawn Pope – Unauthorized Use Of A Motor Vehicle
Franciso Rivera – Common Robbery
Fausto Romero – Assault Of A Woman
Christian Sanchez – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering
Cedric Serushyana – DWI
Donta Sherrill – Assault Of A Woman – Injury To Real Property
Jeanetta Smith – Felony Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance
Stephen Valkanas – Assault By Strangulation – Assault Of A Woman
Kitzia Vega – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – 1st Degree Kidnapping – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
The Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Tuesday, July 12th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.