Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 13th
Demarkius Young – Assault Of A Woman – False Imprisonment
Kenya Wright – Disorderly Conduct
Stone Wisener – Breaking And Entering – Carrying Concealed Gun
Tonya Williams – Injury To Personal Property
Phillip Wilkes – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Injury To Personal Property
Nataleigh Wallace – Felony Conspiracy – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle
Eric Venable – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle
Robert Ulrich – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering
Isayah Stywall – Larceny
Amir Soles – Cruelty To Animals
Jeremy Smith – Carrying Concealed Gun – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Leslie Sanchez – Communicating Threats
John Rutledge – Misdemeanor Larceny
Jennifer Rivera – Simple Assault
Sasha Rippey – Misdemeanor Larceny
Joseph Revas – Violating Protection Order
Reginald Ray – Assault Of A Woman
Ronald Price – Communicating Threats – Simple Assault
Frederick Patton – Assault Of A Woman
Nakisha Patterson – Assault By Strangulation – Simple Assault
Isaac Oxendine – Breaking And Entering – Felony Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Larceny After Breaking And Entering
John Newman – Failure To Pay Child Support
Datari Murray – Assault Of A Woman – Misdemeanor Larceny – Unauthorized Use Of A Motor Vehicle
Travis Muetze – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Colby Morton – Misdemeanor Larceny – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
Zachary Monroe – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Moving Vehicle
Eric Melendez – DWI – DWLR – Assault Of A Woman
Jadarius McCullough – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Shaeka Martin – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Rosalyn Marche – Larceny By Employee
Bunn Mann – Assault Of A Woman – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Injury To Personal Property
Ryan Luppold – Break And Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Violating Protection Order – Fleeing To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle
Kenneth Lemon – Violating Protection Order
Zaron Laney – Felony Probation Violation – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle
Alexandra Lahaie – DWI
William Keziah – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering
Quaylando Jones – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Assault Of A Woman – Common Law Robbery
Franklin Johnson – Common Law Robbery – Simple Assault
Aljaquan Hugue – Misconduct By Prisoner
Jacquan Hudson – Assault By Pointing Gun – Assault Of A Woman
Brian Hernandez – 1st Degree Trespassing Entering To Remain
Trenton Henderson – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of A Gun With An Altered Serial Number
Lovett Henderson – Common Law Robbery
Kevon Henderson – Attempted Larceny
Jacob Guthrie – Felony Conspiracy – Resisting A Public Officer – Tampering Vehicle Steal
Milan Ferrer – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Misconduct By Prisoner – Resisting A Public Officer
David Esqueda-Abarca – Break/Enter – Larceny After Break/Enter – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Stolen Goods
Elliott Epps – Misdemeanor Probation Violation
Natasha Debruce – Simple Assault
Jesse Cromer – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
Crystal Carrillo – DWLR
Salanthia Butler – Simple Assault
Kentrell Brown – Breaking And Entering – Communicating Threats – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Devine Bailey – 1st Degree Statutory Sex Offense – Indecent Liberties With A Minor
Clinton Adamson-Albright – Extradition/Fugitive Other State
The Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Wednesday, July 13th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.