1/59 Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 13th

2/59 Demarkius Young – Assault Of A Woman – False Imprisonment

3/59 Kenya Wright – Disorderly Conduct

4/59 Stone Wisener – Breaking And Entering – Carrying Concealed Gun

5/59 Tonya Williams – Injury To Personal Property



6/59 Phillip Wilkes – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Injury To Personal Property

7/59 Nataleigh Wallace – Felony Conspiracy – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle

8/59 Eric Venable – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle

9/59 Robert Ulrich – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering

10/59 Isayah Stywall – Larceny



11/59 Amir Soles – Cruelty To Animals

12/59 Jeremy Smith – Carrying Concealed Gun – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

13/59 Leslie Sanchez – Communicating Threats

14/59 John Rutledge – Misdemeanor Larceny

15/59 Jennifer Rivera – Simple Assault



16/59 Sasha Rippey – Misdemeanor Larceny

17/59 Joseph Revas – Violating Protection Order

18/59 Reginald Ray – Assault Of A Woman

19/59 Ronald Price – Communicating Threats – Simple Assault

20/59 Frederick Patton – Assault Of A Woman



21/59 Nakisha Patterson – Assault By Strangulation – Simple Assault

22/59 Isaac Oxendine – Breaking And Entering – Felony Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Larceny After Breaking And Entering

23/59 John Newman – Failure To Pay Child Support

24/59 Deborah Myers – DWI

25/59 Datari Murray – Assault Of A Woman – Misdemeanor Larceny – Unauthorized Use Of A Motor Vehicle



26/59 Travis Muetze – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

27/59 Colby Morton – Misdemeanor Larceny – Drug Paraphernalia Possession

28/59 Zachary Monroe – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Moving Vehicle

29/59 Eric Melendez – DWI – DWLR – Assault Of A Woman

30/59 Jadarius McCullough – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



31/59 Shaeka Martin – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

32/59 Rosalyn Marche – Larceny By Employee

33/59 Bunn Mann – Assault Of A Woman – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Injury To Personal Property

34/59 Ryan Luppold – Break And Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Violating Protection Order – Fleeing To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle

35/59 Kenneth Lemon – Violating Protection Order



36/59 Zaron Laney – Felony Probation Violation – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle

37/59 Alexandra Lahaie – DWI

38/59 William Keziah – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering

39/59 Quaylando Jones – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Assault Of A Woman – Common Law Robbery

40/59 Franklin Johnson – Common Law Robbery – Simple Assault



41/59 Aljaquan Hugue – Misconduct By Prisoner

42/59 Jacquan Hudson – Assault By Pointing Gun – Assault Of A Woman

43/59 Brian Hernandez – 1st Degree Trespassing Entering To Remain

44/59 Trenton Henderson – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of A Gun With An Altered Serial Number

45/59 Lovett Henderson – Common Law Robbery



46/59 Kevon Henderson – Attempted Larceny

47/59 Jacob Guthrie – Felony Conspiracy – Resisting A Public Officer – Tampering Vehicle Steal

48/59 Eric Getway – DWI

49/59 Milan Ferrer – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Misconduct By Prisoner – Resisting A Public Officer

50/59 Jordyn Evans – DWI



51/59 David Esqueda-Abarca – Break/Enter – Larceny After Break/Enter – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Stolen Goods

52/59 Elliott Epps – Misdemeanor Probation Violation

53/59 Natasha Debruce – Simple Assault

54/59 Jesse Cromer – Drug Paraphernalia Possession

55/59 Crystal Carrillo – DWLR



56/59 Salanthia Butler – Simple Assault

57/59 Kentrell Brown – Breaking And Entering – Communicating Threats – 2nd Degree Trespassing

58/59 Devine Bailey – 1st Degree Statutory Sex Offense – Indecent Liberties With A Minor

59/59 Clinton Adamson-Albright – Extradition/Fugitive Other State























































































































The Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Wednesday, July 13th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.