CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire, CMPD, The National Weather Service and Piedmont Natural Gas are working to identify the source of a natural gas odor in the Charlotte area.

The city says please do not call 911, they are aware and there is no need to report this.

Please only report this odor if you have a related medical emergency or you feel the odor is coming from your home or building.

Several businesses in the Charlotte area have closed as the investigation continues.