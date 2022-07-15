Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 14th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Adrian Byrd – Carry Concealed Gun
Agnes Johnson – Simple Assault
Ahnia Nicks- Assault Government Official : Employee – Resisting Public Officer
Alexander Duty – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Resisting Public Officer
Amber Hunt – Larceny By Employee
Armondo Turrubiartez – Driving While Impaired
Arthur Zatarain – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
Brandon Foster – Expired Registration Card:tag – Fail To Wear Seat Belt – No Operator License
Candace Sellers – Communication Threats
Carrying Concealed – Gun Conspiracy – Robbery Dangerous Weapon Discharge Weapon Into An Occupied Dwelling
Cody Inman – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of A Fire Arm By A Felon
Darius Rainey – Assault With Serious Bodily Injury
Deandre Mobely – Carrying Concealed Gun
Donovan Walters – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Moving Vehicle
Dshaun Robinson – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Emily Ostendorff – Simple Assault
Ernest Bradford – Breaking And Or Entering
Faraji Pendleton – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Francisco Rivera – Possession Of Stolen Goods
Frank Kaiser – Communicating Threats
Freddie Morrison – Communicating Threats – Misdemeanor Larceny
George Gregory – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle
Haleigh Anderson – Breaking and entering- Driving while license revoked
Gregory Freeman – Financial Card Theft – Possession Of Stolen Goods/Property
Gregory Wall – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Speeding
Hugo Ramirez – Possession Of Stolen Firearm
Jamel Daniels – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Possession Of Meth – Possession With Intent To Manufacture: Sell/Distribute/Schedule II Controlled Substances
Juan Ortega – Driving While License Revoked – Reckless Driving To Endanger
K’andrew Daniel – Assault On A Female
Keith Wakefiled – Possession With Intent To Manufacture Sell And Distribute Schedule VI Controlled Substances
Keynijah Neville – Carrying Concealed Gun
Ky Ramos – Common Law Robbery
Latasha Townes – Wilson Injury To Personal Property
Malik Crowl – Carrying Concealed Gun – Extradition / Fugitive In Other State
Matter Walker – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Matthew Gbozah – Maintaining A Vehicle Or Dwelling For Drugs Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia Possession With Intent To Manufacture: Sell : Deliver MDMA
Michael Smith – Obtaining Property False Pretense
Michael Thomas – Trafficking Opium Or Heroine
Octrivia Barnett – Felony Possession Of Cocaine Injury To Real Property Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Pete McManus – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Breaking : Entering
Quincy Mcwaine – Discharge Weapon Into An Occupied – Dwelling In Moving Vehicle
Randy Tate – Breaking And Or Entering First Degree Trespassing Entering : Remaining Injury To Person Property
Raul Gutierrez – Communicating Threats
Raymone Flakes – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Resisting Public Officer
Reginald Jones – First Degree Trespassing Entering / Remaining Misdemeanor Larceny
Saloman Espinoza-Sanchez – Driving While Impaired
Shannon Burcham – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
Sidney Rambert Felony Conspiracy Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Tara Sauchelli – Extradition: Fugitive Other State
Terry Lowery – Assault On A Female
Thaji Henderson – Carrying Concealed Gun – Going Armed To The Terror Of People – Maintaining A vehicle or dwelling for Use, Storage, Or Sale Of Controlled Substances
Tommy Harvey – Assault By Strangulation
Tyler Wilson – Carrying Concealed Gun
Warren Griffin – Carrying Concealed Gun
Zaveon Grier – Carrying Concealed Gun
The Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Thursday, July 14th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.