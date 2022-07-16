Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 15th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Hussein Abtidon – Attempted Break Or Enter A Building
James Allen – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Marlon Ashbourne – Assault On A Female
Michael Bryant Brown – Misdemeanor Larceny
Ansumama Bility – Hit/Run Leave Scene Property Damage
Jordan Bennett – Felony Possession Schedule II Controlled Substances
Kenneth Bell – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation Injury To Personal Property
Kenneth Bell – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation
Harry Beatty – Assault On A Female
Anthony Caldwell – Loiter For Drug Activity
Bryan Campbell – Driving While License Revoked
Gerald Canup – Extradition/ Fugitive – Other State
Marsha Caulder – Simple Assault
Shane Childers – Extradition/ Fugitive Other State
Jorge Cruz – Venegas Driving While Impaired
Matthew Gbozah – Deliver Cocaine
Akeem Ford – Assault Serious Bodily Injury
Keyanna Farmer – Felony Possession Schedule I Controlled Substances
Johnathan Dotch – Probation Violation
Thu Dien – Larceny Motor Vehicle Parts
Carlos Culbert – Drive/Allow Motor Vehicle No Registration
Jabari Gholson – Conspiracy Robbery Dangerous Weapon
Theere Green – Simple Assault
Anthony Haley – Assault On A Female
Paige Hawthorne – Misdemeanor Larceny
Reginald Henderson – Extradition/Fugitive Other State
Nick Her – Attempted To Breaking Or Enter Building
Arim Isabel – Fail To Work After Paid Obtain Property False Pretense
Tyrone Huntley – Assault On Government Official/ Employee – Resisting Public Officer
Tyrone Huntley Assault On Government Official: Employee Resisting Public Officer
Devin Hughey – Carrying Concealed Gun
Volanda Hoyle – Battery Of Unborn Child
Maydelin Herrarate – Simple Assault
Damien Jackson – Resisting Public Officer
Michael Jefferson – Driving While Impaired Felony Possession Schedule I Controlled Substance
Richard Lawrence – Conspire Commit Felony Larceny – Felony Larceny
Christopher Long – Extradition/ Fugitive In Other State – Misdemeanor Larceny
Jerrez Lynch – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Breaking/ Entering
Ezelle Mccain – Driving While Impaired – Driving While License Revoked
Charles Nesbitt – Assaults A Law Enforcement Officer
William Neal – Breaking And Or Entering – Resisting Public Officer
William Moua – Larceny Motor Vehicle Parts – Larceny Motor Vehicle Parts
Chera Moore – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Flee:elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle Harassing Phone Call Hit:run Failure Property Damage Injury To Real Property
Jerard Mccleary – Intoxicated And Disruptive
Johnny Mcclain – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Extradition/Fugitive Other State – Misdemeanor Larceny – Second Degree Kidnapping
Frederick Patton – Assault And Battery
Hakeem Perry – Breaking And Or Entering
Edgar Petit – Assault By Strangulation – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Hunter Phillips – Simple Assault
Naomi Pickett – Common Law Robbery
Reckless Driving To Endanger Registration Plates Improperly Attached
James Sings – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer
Leslie Sanchez – Mal Conduct By Prisoner
Juan Romero – Driving While Impaired
Sasha Rippey – Conspire Commit Felony Larceny – Removing, Destroying, Or Deactivating A Component Of An Antishoplifting Or Inventory Control Device
Joshua Ricks – Felony Possession Of Marijuana – Maintain Vehicle Maintaining A Vehicle Or Dwelling For Use, Storage, Or Sale Of Controlled Substances
Troy Reese – Misdemeanor Larceny
Channing Smith – Mal Conduct By Prisoner
Marquis Bernard – Smith Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle
Messiah Spears – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle
Margaret Stanton – Driving While Impaired
Ayanna Stevenson – Simple Assault
Randy Tate – Breaking And Or Entering – Conspire To Break And Enter Building – Felony Larceny
Prince Worthy – Resisting Public Officer
Travis Williams – Driving While Impaired
Matthew Wilfrid – Extradition/ Fugitive In Other State
Joshua Wallace – Conspiracy Robbery Dangerous Weapon
Khalifa Thompkins – Simple Assault
The Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Friday, July 15th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.