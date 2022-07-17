Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 16th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Jamontay Alexander – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violence
Josselyn Arguteafranco – Assault On A Government Official Employee
Edward Baldwin – Misuse Of 911 System – Resisting Public Officer
Toybyus Banks – False Imprisonment Injury To Personal Property – Simple Assault
Jamie Beachem – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
Joseph Bell – Possession Drug Paraphernalia – Resisting Public Officer – Second Degree Trespassing
Demetria Brown – Larceny By Changing Price Tag – Larceny By Employee
Leraysheo Byrd – Felony Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Resisting Public Officer – Simple Assault
Crystal Caldwell – Assault And Battery Break And Entering – Terrorize/Injure
Damajio Cook – Breaking Or Entering Injury To Personal Property
Dwayne Credle – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking Entering – Misdemeanor Larceny
Edwardo Davis – Driving While License Revoked – Obtain Controlled Substances – Fraud Forgery – Rear Lamp Violation
Theodore Elliot – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Tina Frick – Carrying Concealed Gun – Driving While License – Revoked
Tyler Harding – Misdemeanor Larceny
Candace Hemphill – Assault With Deadly Weapon
Lamar Jenkins – Simple Assault
Latisha Johnson – Hit/Run Leave Scene – Property Damage – Resisting Public Officer
Gene Jones – Breaking And Or Entering – Burning Certain Buildings
Brandon Kirkland – Deliver Cocaine – Possession Of Firearm By Felon Possession With The Intent To Sell Or Deliver Cocaine
Joseph Lee – Driving While Impaired – Failure To Heed Light Or Siren Larceny By Employee – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol
Ashley Little – Simple Assault
Jacob Lopesnino – Driving While Impaired
Joseph Love – Second Degree Trespassing
Daniel Medina – Driving While Impaired
William Moran – Break Renter A Motor Vehicle – Financial Card Theft
Dashawn Patrlow – Driving While License Revoked
Brandon Patterson – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Jamal Prescod – Felony Hit/Run Injury
Darius Rainey – Breaking And Or Entering
Dillon Rumple – Indecent Exposure
Erin Shaffer – Breaking Or Entering A Motor Vehicle
Devin Tabor – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation
Corey Walker – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Warran Washington – Assault On A Female
The Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Saturday, July 16th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.