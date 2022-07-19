CMPD Investigating Homicide In West Charlotte

1/4

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in west Charlotte. One person was killed on Reid Avenue near West Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they received a 911 call shortly after 1:54pm. When officers arrived on the scene they found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by Medic.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.