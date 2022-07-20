48-Year-Old Man Killed In West Charlotte Shooting

1/4

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in west Charlotte. Investigators say 48-year-old Gary Randolph was killed on Reid Avenue near West Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they received a 911 call shortly after 1:54pm. When officers arrived on the scene they found Randolph with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by Medic.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.