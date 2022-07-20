Gaston County Mugshots July 19th
-
1/22
Gaston County Mugshots
-
2/22
Wiley Gardner – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
3/22
Tonya Moody- Driving While Impaired – Possession Of Open Container After Consuming Alcohol
-
4/22
Thomas Salad – Failure To Appear Extradition: Fugitive In Other States
-
5/22
Tesla McNabb – Driving While License Revoked – Fictitious Information To Officer – No Liability Insurance
-
-
6/22
Steven Clark – Failure To Appear In Court
-
7/22
Marlowe Ross – Second Degree Trespassing Resisting / Obstructing A Public Officer
-
8/22
Lowell Benson – Probation Violation
-
9/22
Latavius Phillips – Injury To Real Property
-
10/22
Kolt Thomas – Possession Of Heroine – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Probation Violation In Other Country
-
-
11/22
Kisha Fuller – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substance
-
12/22
Adam Olson – Assault On A Female
-
13/22
Brian Arnold – Failure To Appear In Court
-
14/22
Charlene Bozart – Probation Violation
-
15/22
Christopher Anderson – Failure To Appear In Court – Extradition / Fugitive In Other State
-
-
16/22
Crystal Gray – Possession Of Heroine
-
17/22
Curtis Patterson -Larceny
-
18/22
Dana Johnson – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Common Law Robbery Injury To Personal Property – Possession Drug Paraphernalia
-
19/22
Eugene Pittman – Breaking/ Entering Terrorizing/Injure – Assault With A Deadly
-
20/22
Jimmy Whitted – Failure To Appear In Court
-
-
21/22
Joshua Moore – Breaking And Entering
-
22/22
Gaston County Mugshots
The Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, July 19th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.