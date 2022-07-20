Gastonia Police: Man Shot And Killed, Officer Seriously Injured While Responding To Kidnapping
GASTONIA, N.C. – A Gastonia Police officer was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while responding to a kidnapping call. Police say the suspect was shot and killed at the scene.
Officers responded to the call around 12:30 p.m on North Edgemont Avenue near Andrew Jackson Highway.
Police say the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle.
There is heavy police activity in the area. Police are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.
No additional information. Check back for updates