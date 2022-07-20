Gastonia Police: Man Shot And Killed, Officer Seriously Injured While Responding To Kidnapping

1/4

GASTONIA, N.C. – A Gastonia Police officer was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while responding to a kidnapping call. Police say the suspect was shot and killed at the scene.

#BREAKING: GPD investigating officer-involved shooting in 400 blk of N. Edgemont Ave. Initial call for kidnapping received at 12:34pm. No suspects outstanding. Heavy police activity in the area. Avoid area if possible. Updates posted as info confirmed. pic.twitter.com/XInmg0uYLl — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) July 20, 2022

Officers responded to the call around 12:30 p.m on North Edgemont Avenue near Andrew Jackson Highway.

Police say the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle.

There is heavy police activity in the area. Police are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

No additional information. Check back for updates