Protesters Hold Rally Demanding Gastonia Police To Release Body Cam Video Of Disabled Veteran Arrest

GASTONIA, N.C. — Protestors are demanding that Gastonia Police release body cam video of their arrest of a disabled veteran. Officers arrested Joshua Rohrer last year and charged him with panhandling.

Officers also tased his service dog, Sunshine, during the arrest. While Rohrer was behind bars, Sunshine was hit and killed by a car. The district attorney has dropped all charges against Rohrer.

Rohrer was at the protest and he wants the officers involved in his arrest fired. He also says releasing the body cam video will help clear his name.