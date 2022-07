1/10 Byron Tate – Federal

2/10 Hakim Eads – Probation Violation

3/10 Michelle Conboy – Federal

4/10 Tyler Strawn – Probation Violation

5/10 Michael Robinson – Probation Violation



6/10 Dennis Pickney – Parole Violation

7/10 Jorge Martinez – No Charges Listed

8/10 Franklin Johnson – Parole Violation

9/10 Jason Hicks – Bond Term

10/10 Justin Tobias – Non Support Of Child





















Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from July 17th through July 20th.

*Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.