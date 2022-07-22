Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 17th-21st
Bobby Abraham – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
Hussein Abtidon – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering
Javier Acosta – Larceny – Larceny From Person
Bruce Adams – Simple Assault Assault On A Female
Elmer Aguilar – Federal
Jose Aguilar – Breaking And Entering – Driving While Impaired – DWLR
Jamal Ahmedey – Injury To Real Property – Breaking And Entering – Assault Phyisical Injury
Kendell Alexander – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm – Kidnapping – Conspiracy
Noel Alexander – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats – Indecent Liberties With Child
Tito Alexander – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
David Allen – Attempted Second Degree Rape – Kidnapping
Nathaniel Allen – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Prentice Allen – Common Law Robbery – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Attempted First Degree Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injuries
Rigoberto Alvarado – Trafficking Heroin – Possess Stolen Firearm
Marissa Amaya – Orellana – Child Abuse – Assault By Strangulation – Child Abuse Serious Injury
Michael Anderson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Felony Probation Violation – Breaking And Entering
Jabriaun Anderson – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle
Keishaun Anderson – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Jaquan Anderson – First Degree Burglary – Trespass – Resisting Officer
Robert Alverson – Murder
Jose Alvarado Ochoa – Third Degree Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor
Brandon Rose – Federal
Breone Hunter – Nonsupport Of Child
Daquan Lowe – Parole Violation
Trey Davis – No Charges Listed
Dequann Thompson – Federal
Byron Tate – Federal
Hakim Eads – Probation Violation
Michelle Conboy – Federal
Tyler Strawn – Probation Violation
Michael Robinson – Probation Violation
Dennis Pickney – Parole Violation
Jorge Martinez – No Charges Listed
Franklin Johnson – Parole Violation
Jason Hicks – Bond Term
Justin Tobias – Non Support Of Child
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from July 17th through July 21st.
*Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.