Gaston County Mugshots July 22
Gaston County Mugshots July 23
Anthony Thomas – Disorderly Conduct
Ronnie Taylor – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Jason Taylor – Driving While Impaired – Hit And Run
Tonda Stalvey – Possession Of Cocaine
Leslie Smith – Assault On A Female
Antonio Smith – Parole Warrant
Michael Silva – First Degree Trespassing – Misdemeanor Larceny
Scott Shirley – Driving While Impaired
Carey Sellers – Probation Violation
Blake Richardson – Failure To Appear
Derrick Rhodes – Assault On A Female
Tommy Rhoden – Resisting Public Officer
James Pittman – Second Degree Trespassing
Ashley McKnight – Failure To Appear
Christine McClellan – Failure To Appear
Marvin McCaskill – Driving While License Revoked – Fictitious Tags – Resisting Public Officer
Scott Maynard – Driving While Impaired – Speeding
Emily London – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Matthew Lewis – Misdemeanor Larceny
Timothy Leophard – Assault On A Female
Jamil Jaaber Resisting Public Officer
Avery Hawkins Assault On A Female Communicating Threats Telephone Interference Emergency Communication
Scottie Camp Probation Violation
Richard Bridges Failure To Appear In Court Motor Vehicle Larceny Breaking And Entering Possession Of Heroine Resisting Public Officer
Rashawna Barnwell Failure To Appear In Court Simple Assault
Jose Aragon Gonzalez Probation Violation
The Gaston County Mugshots from Friday, July 22nd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.