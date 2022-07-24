Gaston County Mugshots July 23rd
1/22
Gaston County Mugshots
2/22
Randy Taylor – Failure To Appear In Court
3/22
Brianna Streeter – Driving While Impaired
4/22
Destiny Smothers – Misdemeanor Larceny
5/22
Melissa Slagle – Failure To Appear In Court – Interfering With Electric Monitoring Device
6/22
Joshua Sherbert – Failure To Appear In Court
7/22
Brittany Seaford – First Degree Trespassing
8/22
Scottie Ruff – Failure To Appear In Court
9/22
Shannon Roya -l Failure To Appear In Court
10/22
Shayquita Rogers – Assault By Pointing A Gun
11/22
Lydia Robinson – Disorderly Conduct Public Disturbance
12/22
Steven Mince – Failure To Appear In Court
13/22
Randy Mckinney – Second Degree Trespassing
14/22
Mitchell Lytle – Firearm Larceny
15/22
Paul Luster – Misdemeanor Larceny
16/22
Shaun Love – Driving While Impaired – Unsafe Lane Change
17/22
Michael Johnson – Flee:Elude Arrest In Motor Vehicle – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren Speed
18/22
Hassan Ibrahim – Failure To Appear In Court – Extradition/Fugitive In Other State
19/22
Guizale DJokouri – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property
20/22
Jennifer Branch – Probation Violation
21/22
Ryan Bond – Failure To Appear In Court
22/22
Christopher Abernathy – Failure To Appear In Court
The Gaston County mugshots for Saturday, July 23rd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.